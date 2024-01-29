News & Insights

Rheinmetall Gets Order To Supply Fuchs 2 Components

January 29, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said an international partner has awarded it an order to supply Fuchs 2 components for producing the wheeled armoured vehicle at a factory in the partner country. The company noted that the production facility in the partner country has seen an increase in added value in recent years as well as investments.

The follow up orders include kits for conversion and the supply of spare part packages. The order is worth a figure in the three-digit million-euro range, and was booked in December 2023.

