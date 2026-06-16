RH Stock Outlook Hinges on Tariffs, Housing and a Big Reset

RH RH is trying to protect a long-term luxury platform story while working through a difficult near-term setup. The first quarter of fiscal 2026 showed both sides of that debate.



Revenues declined, margins compressed and debt remains elevated as of the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Still, management raised its current fiscal 2026 outlook, making execution the central issue for investors.

RH Revenue Timing Has Become the Core Story

First-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues fell 1.7% year over year to $800.3 million. The decline was not only a demand issue. Backorder and special-order balances were approximately $75 million higher than a year earlier, largely due to tariff-related resourcing.



That timing issue reduced reported revenues by about $45 million in the quarter. Management expects a similar elevated balance in the second quarter, with normalization by the end of 2026 and roughly $75 million of revenues pickup in the second half.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH Faces a Weak Luxury Housing Cycle

RH remains tied to housing turnover, remodeling activity and large project starts. When rates, affordability and confidence weigh on housing, demand for large-ticket luxury furnishings can slow and project conversion can take longer. Management continues to frame the current backdrop as a historically weak housing cycle and sees Europe as softer than the United States. That matters for RH because its Galleries, design services and large projects depend on customers being ready to furnish or renovate.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM also gives investors a home-furnishings comparison point through brands such as Pottery Barn and West Elm. Arhaus, Inc. ARHS is another relevant premium furniture name because it competes for design-focused discretionary spending.

RH Still Sees Long-Term Brand Strength

RH’s broader argument rests on brand elevation, immersive Galleries and a more design-led retail model. As of May 2, 2026, the company operated 75 RH Galleries, 43 RH Outlet stores, one RH Guesthouse, one RH Interior Design Studio and 14 Waterworks Showrooms. The platform story also includes hospitality integration, Sourcebooks, websites and design services. RH believes these elements can create a differentiated luxury experience that is hard to replicate online.



RH Estates is another part of that reset. The initiative is designed to expand access to higher-end classic, contemporary and modern furnishings, while adding bespoke furniture and couture upholstery capabilities for designers and trade customers.

Why RH Margins and Debt Stay in Focus?

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 7.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 from 13.1% in the prior-year period. Softer revenue recognition, tariff-related disruption and investment costs all weighed on profitability. Pre-opening and startup costs tied to international expansion remain a material drag. Management’s current fiscal-year outlook includes an approximate 270-basis-point adjusted EBITDA margin headwind from those costs, while the second-quarter fiscal 2026 outlook includes a 380-basis-point impact.



The balance sheet adds another constraint. RH ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $53.8 million and total debt of about $2.42 billion. Net interest expense of $52.7 million limits flexibility if the expected recovery takes longer to arrive.

RH Signals a Cautious Stock Setup

The bottom line is that RH still has a differentiated luxury brand story, but the stock needs clearer evidence that backlog conversion, margin repair and housing stabilization are moving in the right direction. Management’s raised fiscal 2026 outlook calls for revenue growth of 4.5-8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2-16%.



RH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its Style Scores are a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of B and VGM Score of B suggest better relative characteristics on those measures. However, the current Zacks Rank of 4 and Momentum Score of D point to a cautious short-term setup, especially with estimate pressure and weak share momentum still part of the picture.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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