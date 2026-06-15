RH Q1 Earnings Call Centers on Estates and Second-Half Ramp

RH RH used its first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto push investors past a modest revenue decline and toward a more ambitious second-half setup built around backlog normalization, new gallery openings and the launch of RH Estates.

Management raised its full-year outlook after first-quarter results came in ahead of expectations, but the call’s bigger message was strategic. Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman framed Estates and RH’s European build-out as the foundation for the next phase of the luxury brand.

RH Leans on a Back-Half Bridge

RH reported adjusted loss per share of $1.97, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 by 7.5%. Revenues of $800.3 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791.6 million by 1.1%.

RH Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RH price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RH Quote

Even so, first-quarter revenues fell 1.7% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 7.1%. The company said elevated backorder and special-order balances, driven mainly by tariff-related resourcing, reduced first-quarter revenue by about $45 million.

Friedman and CFO Jack Preston repeatedly returned to the same bridge for the second half: a $75 million backlog reduction, new store growth and new concept growth tied to Estates. That framework underpins management’s expectation for a much stronger back half.

RH Estates Takes Center Stage

Friedman spent much of the call arguing that RH Estates is not just another collection launch. He described it as RH’s entry into the highest tier of the luxury home market, with more customization, higher-end craftsmanship and broader access to goods that have traditionally sat behind trade-only channels.

He told analysts RH has underpenetrated the traditional luxury segment and said Estates could open a meaningfully larger addressable market than prior product introductions. He also cast the rollout as one of the most incremental opportunities the company has pursued.

That tone mattered. Rather than defending a soft quarter, Friedman used the call to position Estates as a product, trade and pricing reset that could reshape how RH competes at the top end of home furnishings.

Management Ties Growth to New Openings

RH raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to revenue growth of 4.5-8% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2-16%. For the second quarter, it guided to revenue growth of 0.5-2.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.5-13.0%.

Management said that guidance includes pressure from preopening and startup costs tied to international expansion, with a roughly 270-basis-point drag for the year and 380 basis points in the second quarter. Preston later said part of that pressure should fade in the back half as opening-related costs roll off.

Friedman also highlighted Paris, Milan and London as the physical anchors of RH’s global luxury push. In Q&A, he described London as the key amplifier for the European platform, with stronger awareness and the potential to accelerate the ramp across the region.

Analysts Press RH on Execution

Questions from Guggenheim, UBS and Morgan Stanley focused on whether Estates can really deliver the second-half acceleration embedded in guidance. Friedman’s answers were notably forceful, especially around market size, pricing power and the uniqueness of the assortment.

A UBS analyst also pressed RH on whether the company needs to modernize customer acquisition beyond Sourcebook mailings. Friedman defended the existing model, pointing to gallery productivity, the importance of physical retail in luxury furniture and RH’s relative outperformance against peers.

On balance sheet questions, management reiterated that debt reduction remains a priority. Friedman pointed to planned asset sales, lower spending after the current peak investment cycle and eventual free cash flow expansion as the main path toward deleveraging.

RH Reworks the Trade Playbook

One of the clearer strategy shifts came around RH’s relationship with the trade. Friedman said the company will introduce a program that compensates interior designers, architects and trade members more directly, especially as Estates opens access to a higher-end product mix.

In Q&A, he acknowledged RH had removed trade incentives in the past and said the company now views that decision differently. He framed the new program as a way to unlock a supercustomer segment that already buys heavily but has not been fully monetized inside RH’s model.

That exchange gave investors something more concrete than the prepared remarks. It showed RH is not just expanding assortments, but also adjusting the commercial model to capture more of the high-end design ecosystem.

RH Leaves an Assertive Tone

The call ended with an unusually expansive tone from management. Friedman repeatedly described this period as one of the most important in RH’s history, tying together Estates, European openings and a future inflection in cash generation.

For investors, the main takeaway was not the quarter itself. It was management’s insistence that RH is nearing the payoff phase of a heavy investment cycle, with a clearer product story and a more defined path to second-half acceleration.

Zacks Signals Remain Weak

RH carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, a stronger Style Score can help refine stock selection, but they work best alongside favorable ranks, typically Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That makes the current signal cautious despite the earnings beat and raised outlook. A Zacks Rank #5 points to unfavorable estimate revision trends, and the rank can change after a report as analysts update projections in response to new results and management commentary.

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