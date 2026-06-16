RH is Chasing Luxury Growth as Tariffs Reshape the Playbook

RH RH is navigating several shifts at once: tariff disruption, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion and digital upgrades. These trends are reshaping how the luxury home furnishings retailer manages growth.



The challenge is that strategic change is arriving while housing demand remains weak and margins are under pressure. That makes execution, not just brand ambition, the key issue.

How RH Tariffs Are Reshaping Sourcing Decisions

RH’s supply chain remains highly global. Based on fiscal 2025 purchases, 69% of its products were sourced from Asia, including 39% from Vietnam and 13% from China. Another 21% came from North America, 13% from the United States and 10% from Europe and other countries.



That exposure makes tariffs a direct operating issue. Tariff-related resourcing lifted backorder and special-order balances by about $75 million year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reducing reported revenues by roughly $45 million.



RH is responding with pricing actions, vendor diversification toward lower-duty jurisdictions and logistics rerouting. These are no longer temporary fixes. They are becoming part of the company’s playbook for managing costs, product availability and quarterly revenue timing.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

Why RH Keeps Betting on Experiential Retail

RH continues to treat physical retail as central to its luxury model. Its Galleries, hospitality experiences, design services, websites and Sourcebooks are designed to work together rather than operate as separate channels.



The company argues that luxury furniture remains a category where in-person engagement matters. Larger-format Galleries can display more of the assortment, support design services and create a brand experience that is harder to replicate online.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM offers investors another lens on the premium home category through brands such as Pottery Barn and West Elm. Arhaus, Inc. ARHS is also relevant because it competes for design-led, discretionary furniture spending.

Where RH Europe Expansion Could Change the Story

RH is pushing deeper into Europe through high-profile openings. RH Paris opened in September 2025, RH Milan opened in April 2026 and RH London is expected to open in June 2026. These locations are meant to build international brand equity and support a broader global luxury platform. Management views London as an important accelerator because of higher brand awareness and global visitation, while Paris and Milan serve as design and fashion halo markets.



The trade-off is margin pressure. Pre-opening and startup costs tied to international expansion are expected to reduce adjusted EBITDA margin by about 270 basis points in fiscal 2026.

How RH Digital Efforts Support the Luxury Funnel

RH’s digital reimagination is not about replacing Galleries. It is about improving the path from discovery to design engagement.



The company is upgrading The World of RH with better content, navigation and search. Internally, it is using design data and visuals to improve product ideation and presentation.



The digital platform also supports RH Estates, which is rolling through Galleries and Sourcebooks. Better search, appointment generation and design tools could help customers navigate a wider assortment as RH expands into bespoke furniture and couture upholstery.

How RH Scores Fit This Trend-Driven Thesis

The bottom line is that RH has a credible trend story, but investors still need to see these initiatives translate into steadier revenue conversion, margin recovery and cash generation. Tariffs, sourcing shifts and European expansion are changing the model, but they also add execution risk.



RH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its Style Scores are a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of B and VGM Score of B point to some relative appeal, but the Momentum Score of D signals weak near-term price action. Combined with the Zacks Rank #4, the stock still leans defensive until RH shows that its strategic trends are becoming financial results.

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Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.