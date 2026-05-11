RGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.74, changing hands as low as $37.33 per share. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.33 per share, with $48.3407 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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