RFK Jr. impact ‘likely positive’ for Doximity, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo lowered the firm’s price target on Doximity (DOCS) to $64 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While noting that RFK Jr.’s nomination “generated some initial concern” that pharma ad spending might come under pressure, after further looking at his policy ideas, the firm believes this could ultimately benefit Doximity by shifting some direct-to-consumer spending to other channels. With estimates of pharma DTC budgets as high as $10B in 2024, even a small shift in ad allocation would represent a meaningful opportunity for Doximity, the analyst tells investors.

