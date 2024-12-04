News & Insights

Rezolve AI, Tether share vision to make crypto mainstream

December 04, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Rezolve Ai (RZLV) is announcing a new product designed with support from Tether to revolutionize retail payments. Rezolve Ai will integrate WDK by Tether, an open-source crypto wallet library, into its Brain Checkout platform with the aim to make cryptocurrency a mainstream payment method for everyday purchases, eliminating burdensome merchant fees, and creating a seamless cryptocurrency payment system for consumers and retailers alike. The integration will allow users to purchase groceries, meals, and transport with a single tap.

