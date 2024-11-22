Rezolve AI strengthens enters partnerships with Google, Microsoft

Rezolve AI (RZLV) has announced back-to-back strategic reseller partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL), two of the most prominent leaders in generative AI and cloud technology unlocking unparalleled potential to redefine how businesses engage with customers across the entire consumer journey. These partnerships position Rezolve Ai as a comprehensive solution provider in the conversational commerce space, addressing all aspects of the consumer funnel-from initial engagement and personalized recommendations to post-purchase support and loyalty.

