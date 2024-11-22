News & Insights

Stocks

Rezolve AI strengthens enters partnerships with Google, Microsoft

November 22, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rezolve AI (RZLV) has announced back-to-back strategic reseller partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL), two of the most prominent leaders in generative AI and cloud technology unlocking unparalleled potential to redefine how businesses engage with customers across the entire consumer journey. These partnerships position Rezolve Ai as a comprehensive solution provider in the conversational commerce space, addressing all aspects of the consumer funnel-from initial engagement and personalized recommendations to post-purchase support and loyalty.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RZLV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
MSFT
RZLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.