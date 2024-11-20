Rezolve AI, Google sign strategic partnership for AI-powered solutions

Rezolve Ai (RZLV) and Google (GOOGL) signed a strategic partnership to accelerate the transformation of retail and consumer commerce through advanced artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will resell Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite, offering retailers a comprehensive set of AI-powered solutions designed to optimize digital commerce experiences, reduce cart abandonment, and enhance customer lifetime value. Under this partnership, Google and Rezolve Ai expect that its sales channel will generate over 50% of Rezolve AI’s forecasted revenues over the next several years. To support this ambitious goal, Google will incentivize its customers to Google Cloud by enabling them to access Rezolve AI’s solutions, with these commitments decrementing against their Google agreements.

