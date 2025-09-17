Rezolute, Inc. Q4 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) announced Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$24.39 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$22.98 million, or -$0.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Rezolute, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$24.39 Mln. vs. -$22.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.44 last year.

