Reyna Gold Merges with Reyna Silver

Reyna Gold Corp. has completed its merger with Reyna Silver Corp., significantly reshaping the shareholder landscape as former Reyna Gold shareholders now own approximately 10% of the merged entity. This strategic consolidation aims to harness synergies and strengthen their exploration activities, particularly in the Gryphon project.

