Reyna Gold Merges with Reyna Silver

October 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Reyna Gold Corp. (TSE:REYG) has released an update.

Reyna Gold Corp. has completed its merger with Reyna Silver Corp., significantly reshaping the shareholder landscape as former Reyna Gold shareholders now own approximately 10% of the merged entity. This strategic consolidation aims to harness synergies and strengthen their exploration activities, particularly in the Gryphon project.

