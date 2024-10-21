Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Key Executive Changes

The latest announcement is out from Rexford Industrial Realty ( (REXR) ).

Rexford Industrial Realty, a prominent real estate investment trust, is gearing up for significant growth by appointing Michael Fitzmaurice as the new Chief Financial Officer and promoting Laura Clark to Chief Operating Officer. Fitzmaurice, with 25 years of experience in the public REIT sector, joins after his successful stint at RPT Realty, highlighting his strategic leadership. This executive reshuffle is part of Rexford’s strategy to harness opportunities in Southern California’s industrial property market, the nation’s highest-demand region.

