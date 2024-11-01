Rex Resources Closes $190,000 Private Placement

Rex Resources Corp. (TSE:OWN) has released an update.

Rex Resources Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $190,000 by issuing 1.9 million units at $0.10 each. The funds will be used for option payment obligations on the Mactush Property and general working capital. The transaction is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

