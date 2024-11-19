Rex International’s October Oil Production Update

Rex International Holding Ltd. (SG:5WH) has released an update.

Rex International reported a combined production of 10,027 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from Norway and Oman in October 2024, with its subsidiary Lime Petroleum contributing 7,637 boepd from the Brage and Yme Fields. Despite some maintenance-related shut-ins, the company continues to leverage its technology-driven approach for efficient oil exploration and production.

