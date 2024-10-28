Reway Group Approves Share Capital Increase and Amendments

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group has empowered its Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital by up to 10% over the next three years, aiming to strategically enhance its capabilities and pursue acquisitions like Vega Engineering S.r.l. The shareholders’ meeting also approved amendments to the company’s Articles of Association to align with regulatory changes. This move reflects Reway’s ambition to strengthen its position in the infrastructure maintenance sector.

