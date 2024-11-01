News & Insights

Reward Minerals Limited Launches New Stock and Options Offer

November 01, 2024

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited is offering 100 shares at a price of $0.06 each and 19,183,216 unquoted free attaching new options, exercisable at $0.12, to remove trading restrictions on shares. This strategic move aims to enhance the liquidity of the company’s securities, appealing to investors keen on dynamic stock opportunities. It’s a compelling prospect for those interested in the evolving landscape of financial markets.

