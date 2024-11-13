News & Insights

Reward Minerals Faces Compliance Breach Over Share Trading

November 13, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has admitted to a breach of its Securities Trading Policy involving Dr. Michael Ruane, who failed to obtain prior approval before purchasing shares. The oversight occurred during a period of falling share prices, and the company is addressing the issue internally to ensure compliance with ASX Listing Rules. The board has discussed the breach with Dr. Ruane and reminded all directors of their obligations.

