Reward Minerals Advances Funding and Acquisition Plans

November 04, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has completed the majority of its first tranche placement, raising approximately $1.652 million with an additional $49,800 expected shortly. This move is part of a two-tranche placement aimed at funding the company’s projects, including the potential acquisition of the Beyondie Potash Plant. The company also seeks to advance its Carnarvon Potash Project and innovative processing technology for extracting sulphate of potash.

