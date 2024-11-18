Revvity updates organizational structure

Revvity (RVTY) announced it will host an investor day on Thursday, November 21 which will feature presentations by members of Revvity’s senior management team on the company’s key business initiatives, operational achievements and future financial outlook. The company also announced strategic adjustments to its operating model to unlock the full value of its recent transformation which will be highlighted at the upcoming investor day. Effective FY25, the majority of Revvity’s applied genomics business will be integrated into a newly formed Life Sciences Solutions business, encompassing all Life Sciences reagents and consumables, instruments and services, as well as technology and licensing. This re-segmentation aims to streamline operations, drive synergies, and enhance customer focus, positioning Revvity for continued success across its key markets. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Revvity’s life sciences reporting segment will consist of life sciences solutions and software, while the diagnostics reporting segment will consist of immunodiagnostics and reproductive health.

