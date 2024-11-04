Revvity reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.28, consensus $1.12

Reports Q3 revenue $684M, consensus $679.65M. “We performed well during the third quarter with a return to positive revenue growth, strong margins, and another period of excellent cash flow,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity (RVTY). “The impact we are having on our customers every day to help to advance science and healthcare is profound, and we are optimistic that we can increasingly make a meaningful difference around the world as we continue to innovate and partner with purpose.”

