Revvity price target raised to $146 from $144 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Revvity (RVTY) to $146 from $144 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Revvity had an “adequate” Q3, which saw in line revenues on lighter Life Sciences and stronger Diagnostics, with adjusted EPS coming in 14% ahead primarily on below the line benefits, the analyst tells investors in a research note. China remains a key headwind, with the impact of stimulus likely needed to drive a material inflection but unlikely to appear in Q4, the firm says.
