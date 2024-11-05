News & Insights

Stocks

Revvity price target raised to $146 from $144 at Raymond James

November 05, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Revvity (RVTY) to $146 from $144 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Revvity had an “adequate” Q3, which saw in line revenues on lighter Life Sciences and stronger Diagnostics, with adjusted EPS coming in 14% ahead primarily on below the line benefits, the analyst tells investors in a research note. China remains a key headwind, with the impact of stimulus likely needed to drive a material inflection but unlikely to appear in Q4, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RVTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.