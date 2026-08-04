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Revvity, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

August 04, 2026 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.820 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $53.948 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $729.688 million from $720.284 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.820 Mln. vs. $53.948 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $729.688 Mln vs. $720.284 Mln last year.

Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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