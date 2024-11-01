Revolve Renewable Power Changes Auditor, Expands Projects

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. has switched its auditor to Kreston GTA LLP, a decision approved by the board and audit committee with no reservations from the previous auditor. The company continues to expand its renewable energy projects across North America, including operating assets and developments in wind, solar, and battery storage.

