Revolve Renewable Power Advances Colorado Wind Project

December 03, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp has achieved a significant interconnection milestone for its 49.6MW Primus Wind Project in Colorado, advancing it towards a ‘ready to build’ status by late 2025. Alongside its Vernal Battery Energy Storage System Project, Revolve now has 70 MW of projects with signed interconnection agreements in the U.S., setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.

