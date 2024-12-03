Revolution Medicines price target raised to $87 from $82 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt raised the firm’s price target on Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to $87 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares citing increased odds of success assumptions in second-line non-small cell lung cancer after the company provided a clinical data update on its RAS inhibitor pipeline that the the firm believes was “generally positive and further de-risks RVMD’s clinical development plans in PDAC, NSCLC, and CRC.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RVMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.