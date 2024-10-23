Revolution Medicines data validates RMC-6236’s anti-tumor activity, says Wedbush

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) presented updated Phase 1b expansion data for RMC-6236 in 2L/3L RAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma that provides an additional 2.5 months of follow-up on 127 patients treated at 160-300mg daily of RMC-6236, Wedbush tells investors in a research note. At the July 23 data cutoff, median progression free survival n 2L RAS-mutant patients remained at 7.6 months, which includes KRAS G12X patients, while median PFS in 3L+ RAS-mutant patients was 4.4 months, improving from 4.2 months in the KRAS G12X subset, the firm says. Wedbush says the data further validates RMC-6236’s robust anti-tumor activity.
