News & Insights

Stocks

Revolution Medicines data validates RMC-6236’s anti-tumor activity, says Wedbush

October 23, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) presented updated Phase 1b expansion data for RMC-6236 in 2L/3L RAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma that provides an additional 2.5 months of follow-up on 127 patients treated at 160-300mg daily of RMC-6236, Wedbush tells investors in a research note. At the July 23 data cutoff, median progression free survival n 2L RAS-mutant patients remained at 7.6 months, which includes KRAS G12X patients, while median PFS in 3L+ RAS-mutant patients was 4.4 months, improving from 4.2 months in the KRAS G12X subset, the firm says. Wedbush says the data further validates RMC-6236’s robust anti-tumor activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RVMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.