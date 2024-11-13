Revolut Expands Crypto Exchange to 30 European Markets

Revolut is broadening the reach of its crypto exchange, Revolut X, by launching it in 30 new countries across the European Economic Area (EEA). As of November 13, customers in countries such as Belgium, Cyprus, and Denmark can now trade over 200 cryptocurrencies and tokens through their Revolut accounts. This move comes after Revolut X’s debut in the U.K. earlier this year.

Expansion Targets Professional Traders in New Markets

Revolut X was designed specifically for professional crypto traders, offering features like real-time trading, advanced analytics, and tools like TradingView. The exchange, which was initially launched in the U.K. in May, is now available to anyone with an eligible Revolut account in the EEA or U.K. According to a Cointelegraph report, the platform’s launch in the EEA signals Revolut’s continued push into the crypto space, as the company aims to compete with larger, established platforms.

Perfect Timing for Revolut

This move comes at a time when global interest in cryptocurrencies is growing. Even figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed support for crypto, with Trump recently stating that he believes in the potential of Bitcoin and digital currencies. Meanwhile, countries such as El Salvador and Japan are already embracing Bitcoin, while the European Union and other nations are strengthening regulations to accommodate the growing sector.

