Revitalist Launches New Mental Health Benefits Program

Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd (TSE:CALM) has released an update.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. has unveiled a new benefits program to provide affordable access to ketamine therapies aimed at addressing the mental health crisis. The initiative seeks to offer a comprehensive range of mental health services, including therapy and wellness coaching, through a year-long subscription model. This effort aims to make mental health support more accessible and inclusive across the United States.

