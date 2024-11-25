News & Insights

Revitalist Launches New Mental Health Benefits Program

November 25, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd (TSE:CALM) has released an update.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. has unveiled a new benefits program to provide affordable access to ketamine therapies aimed at addressing the mental health crisis. The initiative seeks to offer a comprehensive range of mental health services, including therapy and wellness coaching, through a year-long subscription model. This effort aims to make mental health support more accessible and inclusive across the United States.

