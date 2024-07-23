Reverse Mortgages, Home Equity Loans And HELOCs: What’s The Difference?

For many people, a house is their most valuable asset. In fact, home equity—the value of a property minus any outstanding mortgages or liens—accounted for 45% of the median net worth of U.S. homeowners in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center. All that equity can be turned into cash, too, if needed.

Reverse Mortgage vs. Home Equity Loan vs. Home Equity Line of Credit

Reverse mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are all ways to tap into a home’s equity and access cash for any reason.

For example, if your home is worth $250,000 and you have a mortgage with a balance of $100,000, then your equity is $150,000. If you add a second mortgage with a balance of $50,000 into the same equation—such as a home equity loan or HELOC—your equity would lower to $100,000.

You can use a home equity loan calculator to understand your equity and estimate how much you can access. However, using your home equity isn’t as simple as cashing a check or withdrawing money from the bank. Instead, you must be approved for a loan that uses your house as collateral, which means it can be seized if you fail to repay.

There are three main options for you to consider—each with benefits and drawbacks.

What Is a Reverse Mortgage?

Reverse mortgages are typically only available to homeowners age 62 or older.

Unlike other home loans, a reverse mortgage doesn’t require regular payments. Borrowers may receive a lump sum payment, line of credit or monthly payments from the lender without any obligation to repay the loan as long as they live in the house. When the borrower dies, moves or sells the house, the loan amount must be repaid.

For FHA-approved lenders, reverse mortgages are capped at $417,000 except in certain high-cost areas such as Alaska and Hawaii, where they can be as much as $625,500. Origination fees may range from $2,500 to $6,000, according to the FDIC. Loan amounts and fees may vary for non-FHA lenders.

What Is a Home Equity Loan?

Home equity loans are sometimes called second mortgages, which work similarly to traditional mortgages. With a home equity loan, you can borrow a lump sum and repay the debt over time. While the money from a first mortgage buys the property, the proceeds from a second mortgage—the home equity loan—can be used for just about anything.

There are no age restrictions to take out a home equity loan, and fees and interest charges will vary by lender. Generally, you can’t borrow more than 80% to 85% of your equity, but some lenders may have higher limits. If you haven’t lived in your home long, some lenders may limit the amount you can borrow.

As with other mortgages, home equity loans typically come with a fixed interest rate, but terms can vary and may include variable annual percentage rates (APRs), balloon payments or prepayment penalties. Be sure you review the fine print and understand whether your payments could change over the life of the loan.

What Is a HELOC?

While a home equity loan provides a lump sum payout, a HELOC lets you tap into your home’s value as needed. It functions similarly to a credit card, but it has a higher limit secured by the value of your home.

HELOCs allow you to withdraw money up to a preapproved limit whenever you want. Most HELOCs are structured so you have a draw period in which you can access money. During the draw period, you only have to make payments on the interest, although you can make payments toward the principal balance. After the draw period ends, your repayment period begins.

For instance, a loan might have a 10-year draw period followed by a 20-year repayment term. Rather than repaying the loan, you may also have the option to renew the HELOC and restart the draw period. Lender fees and interest rates for HELOCs can vary, and variable APRs are common.

How To Choose Between a Reverse Mortgage, Home Equity Loan and HELOC

Each of these loan products has its own pros and cons. They may not be right for everyone, but there are certain situations in which one may make more sense than another.

When To Choose a Reverse Mortgage

If you and your spouse (if you have one) are at least 62 years old, a reverse mortgage could be a good option if you find yourself “house-rich” but “cash-poor.” This loan can provide a steady income stream in retirement with no requirement to make payments as long as you live in the house.

However, think twice if you have a family home with sentimental value. The property will likely need to be sold after you die to repay the debt. So, if you want to pass on your home to your kids, a reverse mortgage probably isn’t the right choice.

When To Choose a Home Equity Loan

A home equity loan is a good choice if you need a large sum of money at one time. For instance, perhaps you’re planning a major renovation with a known price tag. A home equity loan can provide predictable payments, a fixed interest rate and reasonable fees.

When To Choose a HELOC

For maximum flexibility, choose a HELOC. A line of credit allows you to borrow and pay interest on only what you need. This is also a good choice when you aren’t sure how much cash you’ll use. For example, if you want to do a home renovation but aren’t sure exactly what the costs will be, a HELOC offers a way to cover expenses at will.

Which Option Is Best If You Have Bad Credit?

Reverse mortgages might be most forgiving of a poor credit score. Since no monthly payments are required while you’re living in the home, a lender may be willing to extend a reverse mortgage to someone with a lower credit score. However, reverse mortgages require you to be at least 62 years old.

The lender will review your credit score and financial situation, even with a reverse mortgage. They want to be assured that you have the means to pay your property taxes, home maintenance and other property-related costs.

If you aren’t eligible for a reverse mortgage, home equity loans and HELOCs have similar credit requirements, with most lenders requiring good to excellent credit. However, since many lenders offer these loan products, you may find some willing to work with customers with lower credit scores.

