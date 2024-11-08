Revel Collective Unveils 2024 Report and Board Changes

Revolution Bars (GB:TRC) has released an update.

Revel Collective plc, previously known as Revolution Bars Group, has released its 2024 Annual Report ahead of its AGM on December 3. The company announced changes in its board, with two non-executive directors stepping down, while planning to appoint a new independent director to enhance its governance structure. These strategic moves come after a successful equity fundraise and restructuring, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position.

