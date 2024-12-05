ReTo Eco-Solutions Secures Major Forest Rights Deal

ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) has released an update.

ReTo Eco-Solutions has announced a major acquisition of forest rights from Zhiguo Han, covering 3000 Mu of woodland, for RMB 56,000,000. The deal, aimed at enhancing biological treatment and forest development, grants ReTo Eco-Solutions complete control over the woodland for future expansion and economic activation. This strategic move aligns with the company’s growth strategy, allowing them to capitalize on national policies and potential funding opportunities.

