The Retirement Withdrawal Rule Millions of Americans May Be Getting Wrong

Key Points

The 4% rule is often recommended by financial planners.

It has you withdrawing 4% of your savings your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.

The rule could end up being too aggressive -- or conservative -- for you.

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If you're saving for or approaching retirement, there's a good chance you've heard of the 4% rule. For decades, it's been the gold standard for managing a retirement nest egg.

The 4% rule has you withdrawing 4% of your portfolio during your first year of retirement and adjusting that amount annually for inflation. If you stick to that plan, there's a good chance your retirement savings will last for about 30 years.

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And that's not just wishful thinking. The 4% rule has been tested against different market scenarios, including periods of sluggish returns and other challenging economic environments. And it's still been shown to work.

But while the 4% rule remains a useful planning tool, assuming that it's guaranteed to work for you could be a mistake.

The details of your situation matter

The nice thing about the 4% rule is that it simplifies things once you're ready to start tapping your IRA or 401(k). Rather than sit down each year trying to figure out how much to withdraw strictly based on current market conditions, you have a general framework that removes a lot of the uncertainty you might otherwise face.

The problem is that not everyone's portfolio or retirement timeline is suited for the 4% rule. And if you don't fit a certain mold, the 4% rule could end up being pretty disastrous for you.

On the investment side, the 4% rule assumes a roughly equal split of stocks and bonds. But if you're too conservative with your investments, your portfolio may not generate high enough returns to support a 4% withdrawal rate. The result? You could end up running out of money.

On the flipside, if you have a larger stock allocation with, say, a nice cash cushion as backup, you may be able to safely withdraw more than 4% per year. Sticking to the 4% rule could, in that case, mean denying yourself income.

Then there's the length of your retirement to think about. A 4% withdrawal rate becomes dangerous if you're retiring at 52 and expect to live well into your 90s.

On the other hand, if you love your job so much that you don't retire until you're 76, you may not need to stretch your portfolio for 30 years. In that case, a 4% withdrawal rate becomes too conservative for your situation.

A customized approach could serve you better

The 4% rule is a great piece of guidance to use as a starting point for managing and preserving your savings. But it's important to tweak the rule to suit your needs.

That means lowering that 4% withdrawal rate if you have a conservative portfolio and/or longer retirement, or increasing it if your investments can support stronger growth and you don't need your money to last as long.

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