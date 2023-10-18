Rethinking Retirement: The Case for Embracing Lifelong Work

Once an eagerly awaited milestone, retirement is currently undergoing a transformative reevaluation. Traditionally seen as a well-deserved period of rest and relaxation, the dream of early retirement is now being challenged by a new perspective – that of embracing lifelong work. This paradigm shift reflects the changing nature of work, increased life expectancy, and the desire for personal fulfillment.

While there are both pros and cons to choosing to continue working, it’s important to evaluate both your motivations behind continuing to work as well as the varied factors and circumstances that make eschewing retirement and embracing a life of work a compelling option for many.

The Pros of Not Retiring

Your decision whether or not to retire is an intensely personal one, affected by a number of factors in your life, your finances, and your immediate environment. It’s also a decision that will in turn impact just about every area of your life, from your health to what you do in your free time. While everyone who chooses to keep working might have slightly different reasons for making that choice, for most people the attraction boils down to four main issues: finances, mental stimulation, social engagement, and maintaining a sense of purpose.

1. Increased or Sustained Financial Stability

As the cost of living rises and healthcare expenses soar, the notion of a secure retirement is not guaranteed for everyone. For an aging population, the idea of continued work means a continued, steady income stream that empowers individuals to continue at a certain expected standard of living, while maintaining their access to necessary health care and material comforts and even helping create generational wealth.

While lots of older individuals long to throw off the nine-to-five shackles of full-time employment and embrace the adventure of retirement living, those adventures don’t necessarily come cheap. Many people approaching retirement age simply do not have the financial resources necessary to maintain anything close to their pre-retirement lifestyle, thanks to sudden financial shocks like the 2008 recession and the pandemic. For these folks, continuing to work isn’t so much a choice but a necessity, one fueled by practical financial constraints. For others, it’s more a desire to avoid downsizing versus maintaining the current residence.

2. Ongoing Mental Stimulation

Lots of newly retired individuals find themselves surprised after they stop working to learn just how much they depended on the workplace for their daily stimulation and mental engagement with life. The old maxim “use it or lose it” actually applies to cognitive abilities as we age, particularly for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. And when you’re at work five days a week, you’re constantly being stimulated and engaged with complex tasks going on all around you. So it makes some sense that if you suddenly didn’t have that source of cognitive stimulation in your life anymore, you might well find yourself feeling a little confused, absent-minded, or even addled.

Through meaningful projects, tasks, and goal-oriented planning, work offers us a way to deeply engage with the world on its own merits with our hard-won knowledge and skills. This engagement helps maintain sharp minds, agile thinking, and increased alertness.

The intellectual and cognitive stimulation that flows from the critical thinking and problem-solving we associate with daily work help us stay mentally and neurologically fit. A natural curiosity and commitment to lifelong learning help. When you decide to continue working instead of retiring, you help fight that cognitive decline that only seems inevitable, but really isn’t.

3. Social Interaction

In much the same way as they help keep us mentally stimulated, workplaces are also primary hubs of social life for working adults. It’s where we foster relationships with colleagues and forge real connections with others. The sense of teamwork, collaboration, and easygoing camaraderie we all crave as human beings is a bonus when we find that at the places where we work.

This enhanced social interaction and stimulation help fight the creeping sense of isolation and loneliness that pose such real risks to the health of older people. Staying active and involved with others is easier when you like the people you work with. You can stay mentally active and socially engaged, prolonging your sense of good health and well-being.

4. A Strong Sense of Purpose

Do you remember being 20-something? What got you out of bed in the morning? How about last week? Today? We human beings are hardwired to seek out purpose and meaning. We’re constantly in search of a strong sense of purpose that can help shape and guide our lives, giving us a sense of meaning and purpose. Our mental health and sense of self thrive on that purpose, and when we pursue lifelong work, that helps orient our days and activities and even boosts our overall sense of satisfaction.

At day’s end, we all want to feel that we’ve made a real contribution. We want to feel valued and valuable. Our sense of purpose and accomplishment that we derive throughout our working lives doesn’t have to end when we hit a certain birthday. Sometimes, simply having someplace to go and something to do there is enough purpose to keep us involved and engaged with life. That sense of accomplishment that we often derive from professional achievements boosts our self-esteem and overall satisfaction with our lives.

The Cons of Not Retiring

You’ll find some equally compelling reasons to hang up the timecard — or at the very least cut way back on your working hours. From the physical demands to the loss of time with your spouse or partner and family, continuing to work also poses some downsides as you age.

1. Physical Demands

You may love the notion of lifelong work, but can your body handle the reality? While we’re not all doomed to frailty and poor health in our senior years, certain physical realities should not be ignored. You may have a job that requires intense physical activity that might become increasingly challenging and may even become impossible for you down the road.

What’s possible for you will likely differ from someone else’s circumstances, so it’s important to talk to your medical care providers and take a careful, objective look at your physical needs and limitations. Finding the right balance between work and downtime helps you avoid professional burnout and stay healthy. Flexible work hours and renegotiated job duties can help you find that balance for your life.

2. Missed Leisure Time

You’ve worked awfully hard, long hours over the years. Haven’t you earned a little down time? For most of us, the idea of retirement comes with lots of fantasies about all the free time we’ll enjoy for our hobbies, our partners, and our families. If you decide to continue working, will you feel deprived of that extra free time for leisure activities? It’s important to balance these competing interests and discuss the ramifications of each choice with your loved ones. Carefully carve out the priorities that make sense for you and help you enjoy a well-rounded life.

Is Embracing Lifelong Work for You?

Are you thinking about whether you even want to retire at all? If the prospect of continuing to work appeals to you but you’re not sure whether it’s the right choice for you, think about the following aspects of your life and work to help you make this important decision.

1. Your Finances

Money might not be everything, but it certainly does make life easier. And while it may not be able to purchase happiness, most folks find it easier to be happy when their financial needs are being met. What do your finances look like right now? When you depend solely on your retirement savings and investments, will you be able to keep the standard of living you’re interested in maintaining? If retirement isn’t an option, but you’re concerned about your physical ability to continue to work as much as you do currently, spend some time exploring other options such as part-time work or a different position.

2. Your Health

Do you anticipate being physically capable of continuing your current work schedule? If so, for how much longer do you reasonably anticipate that good health will last? Medical science advances have helped an aging population stay healthy, energetic, and active far longer than for past generations. Aches, pains, weak muscles, inflamed nerves — physical decline is no longer considered an inescapable part of getting older, and thank goodness for that.

However, most of us will experience a loss of muscle tone and strength at some point. Our eyesight might start to fail. Chronic health conditions can get worse as we age, too. Does your current state of physical health reasonably support a continued work life, and will you be able to access your current level of health care without that income?

3. Sense of Contribution

What gives your life meaning? For a lot of us, it’s a sense of having made a contribution. That sense of pride in a job well done can give you a real boost. Being a valued part of a work team makes you feel like you have a role, a place to belong, and a function to fill in the world. Of course, this sense of contribution can come from a lot of endeavors, including volunteering with charitable groups and spending time with your family.

4. Exposure to New Experiences

Work might seem like the height (or depth) of drudgery on some days, but for most of us, work isn’t one unbroken series of repetitive movements or tasks. Your work can give you access to trying and learning new things, giving you an opportunity to discover talents you never suspected you might have. That exposure to new things and experiences can help improve life and keep your outlook positive.

5. Your Legacy

Finally, is work the way you envision leaving your mark on the world after you’re gone? For some folks, work is just a way to earn a living, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that approach. But if you have a desire to build and leave behind a personal legacy through creative work, then it might be worthwhile to figure out a way to make lifelong work possible for you. Whether you want to create something that lasts, contribute a new solution to an old problem, or simply pass on your hardwon knowledge and experience, retirement might not be the right choice for you.

Designing Your Best Retired Life

What does your retirement look like? In some cases, it might look a lot like lifelong work. You may enjoy the enhanced financial stability, mental engagement, social connections, and a sense of purpose.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge the potential drawbacks of physical demands, burnout, and missed personal time. If you do choose to work, consider cutting back on weekly time commitments, or even changing positions altogether. You can use your retirement to explore other interests, or choose a job that doesn’t require a lot of bandwidth, such as a greeter or a cashier, simply to stay active and engaged.

The decision to continue working beyond traditional retirement age is deeply personal, influenced by passions, career fulfillment, and financial aspirations. As society redefines the boundaries of retirement, individuals are encouraged to make informed choices that align with their values, contributing to a richer, more fulfilling life journey.

