Retail Opportunity Investments Acquired by Blackstone for $4B

Retail Opportunity Investments ( (ROIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners X in a $4 billion all-cash deal, with each share valued at $17.50. This acquisition includes ROIC’s 93 grocery-anchored retail properties across major West Coast markets, reflecting Blackstone’s confidence in the sector’s growth potential. The transaction, approved by ROIC’s board, awaits shareholder consent and is expected to close in early 2025. This move underscores Blackstone’s strategy of investing in high-quality assets within densely populated areas.

