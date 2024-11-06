News & Insights

Stocks

Retail Opportunity Investments Acquired by Blackstone for $4B

November 06, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Retail Opportunity Investments ( (ROIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners X in a $4 billion all-cash deal, with each share valued at $17.50. This acquisition includes ROIC’s 93 grocery-anchored retail properties across major West Coast markets, reflecting Blackstone’s confidence in the sector’s growth potential. The transaction, approved by ROIC’s board, awaits shareholder consent and is expected to close in early 2025. This move underscores Blackstone’s strategy of investing in high-quality assets within densely populated areas.

See more data about ROIC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.