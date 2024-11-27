Retail Food Group Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Retail Food Group Limited experienced a transformative year in FY24, reporting robust financial growth under the leadership of CEO Matt Marshall. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including Beefy’s Pies and CIBO Espresso, alongside a renewed focus on core brands, contributed to a 12.9% revenue increase and a 15% rise in underlying EBITDA. Additionally, the resolution of legacy legal issues and a strengthened leadership team have positioned the company for sustainable long-term success.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.