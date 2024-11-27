Retail Food Group Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.
Retail Food Group Limited experienced a transformative year in FY24, reporting robust financial growth under the leadership of CEO Matt Marshall. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including Beefy’s Pies and CIBO Espresso, alongside a renewed focus on core brands, contributed to a 12.9% revenue increase and a 15% rise in underlying EBITDA. Additionally, the resolution of legacy legal issues and a strengthened leadership team have positioned the company for sustainable long-term success.
