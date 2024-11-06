Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $86 from $88 at CIBC

CIBC lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $86 from $88 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares. The firm says Restaurant Brands leaned on operating leverage to drive an in-line earnings performance despite weaker than expected sales growth across brands and geographies. It moderated fiscal 2025 estimates to reflect “softer-for-longer” comps and a weaker unit growth outlook.

