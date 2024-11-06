Respiri Limited Updates AGM Resolutions and Proxy Forms

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited has announced an addendum to its upcoming Annual General Meeting, adjusting Resolution 9 and introducing a new Resolution 9B. The amended resolution reduces the shares to be ratified, while the new resolution seeks approval to issue an additional 1,777,778 shares. Shareholders are advised to use a replacement Proxy Form to ensure their votes are counted correctly.

