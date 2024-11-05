Respiri Limited Targets Growth Amid Regulatory Gains

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.
Respiri Limited is making strides in the healthcare sector with a 56% reduction in patient rehospitalizations and favorable regulatory conditions, including anticipated changes that could enhance revenue. The company is actively assessing significant acquisitions, with a strong pipeline of 250,000 patients and 29 clients contracted, contributing to an annual recurring revenue of $3.8 million.
