Respiri Limited Expands with Orb Health Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited has announced a pivotal acquisition of Orb Health, a US-based connected care company, for $9 million, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the US healthcare market. This strategic move is expected to generate significant synergies, including cost savings and cross-selling opportunities, boosting Respiri’s profitability by early 2025. The acquisition enhances Respiri’s product offerings and expands its customer base, positioning the company as a leader in the connected healthcare sector.

