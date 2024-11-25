Respiri Limited Expands with Orb Health Acquisition

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Respiri Limited has announced a pivotal acquisition of Orb Health, a US-based connected care company, for $9 million, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the US healthcare market. This strategic move is expected to generate significant synergies, including cost savings and cross-selling opportunities, boosting Respiri’s profitability by early 2025. The acquisition enhances Respiri’s product offerings and expands its customer base, positioning the company as a leader in the connected healthcare sector.

For further insights into AU:RSH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.