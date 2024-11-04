Resources & Energy Group Resumes Mining at East Menzies

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Resources & Energy Group Limited is reigniting its trial mining operations at the East Menzies Gold Project, focusing on the Maranoa deposit with a target to process 5,000 tonnes of hard rock by June 2025. The recommencement follows approval from the Western Australian Department of Mines and sets the stage for imminent gold pouring, leveraging the current high gold prices. This phase is expected to provide critical insights for future scalability and bolster cash flow for further exploration of high-grade deposits.

For further insights into AU:REZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.