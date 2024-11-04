News & Insights

Stocks

Resources & Energy Group Resumes Mining at East Menzies

November 04, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Resources & Energy Group Limited is reigniting its trial mining operations at the East Menzies Gold Project, focusing on the Maranoa deposit with a target to process 5,000 tonnes of hard rock by June 2025. The recommencement follows approval from the Western Australian Department of Mines and sets the stage for imminent gold pouring, leveraging the current high gold prices. This phase is expected to provide critical insights for future scalability and bolster cash flow for further exploration of high-grade deposits.

For further insights into AU:REZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.