Resource Mining Corporation Unveils New Unlisted Options

October 23, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 5 million unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.0225, set to expire three years from their issue date. This move could pique the interest of investors looking for potential growth opportunities within the company, as these options are part of previously announced transactions by the company. These developments underscore the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing its market standing.

