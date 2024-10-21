Resource Mining Corporation Secures A$1M Funding Boost

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: RMI) has secured a bridging loan of up to A$1,000,000 from RiverFort Global Capital Ltd to support its exploration activities at the Mpanda Copper-Gold Project in Tanzania and general working capital needs. The funding agreement includes an initial drawdown of A$500,000 and features a fixed 10% interest, with the option for further drawdowns. This financial boost is expected to advance RMI’s strategic objectives and could potentially enhance its market position.

