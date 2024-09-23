A Resource List For Economic News and Data

Staying informed about the ever-changing world of economics can be a daunting task. With a constant influx of data, analysis, and commentary, it’s crucial to have a reliable source of information to navigate the economic landscape. This resource guide provides a curated list of leading news outlets, newsletters, specialized publications, data sources, podcasts, resources to help you stay informed and make sense of the economic world.

Major News Outlets:

The Wall Street Journal: https://www.wsj.com/ - Highly regarded for its in-depth coverage of business, finance, and the economy. Known for its rigorous reporting and analysis.

The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/ - Excellent coverage of economic policy, global markets, and social-economic issues. Offers a broader perspective than solelyfinancial news

Financial Times: https://www.ft.com/ - A global publication focusing on business, finance, and economics, known for its insightful analysis and international perspective.

Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/ - A global news agency with a strong focus on financial markets and economics. Known for its speed and comprehensive coverage of breaking news.

Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/ - A powerhouse for real-time financial data, market analysis, and economic news. Offers a wide range of tools and resources for investors and professionals.

CNN Business: https://www.cnn.com/business - Comprehensive coverage of business, finance, and the economy with a focus on impact on consumers. Good for understanding the economic implications on everyday life.

CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/ - Real-timefinancial news market analysis, and interviews with experts. Great for staying up to date on market movements and investor sentiment.

Newsletters:

Axios Pro Rata: https://pro.axios.com/ - Provides insightful analysis and news on venture capital and technology.

Global Macro Playbook: https://macro.hedder.com/ - A newsletter providing latest news and trends on equities, fixed income, commodities, and macroeconomics.

The Hustle: https://www.thehustle.com/ - A daily newsletter that covers business and technology in a fast-paced and engaging way.

Stratechery: https://stratechery.com/ - A blog and newsletter offering deep analysis of the tech industry and its economic impact.

The Browser: https://thebrowser.com/ - A curated newsletter that delivers a selection of interesting and insightful articles on various topics, including economics.

Specialized Economic Publications:

The Economist: https://www.economist.com/ - Offers insightful analysis of global economic trends and political issues. Known for its sharp, witty commentary and unique perspective on world events.

Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/ - Focus on business, finance, investing, and economic issues with a global perspective. Known for its coverage of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Harvard Business Review: https://hbr.org/ - In-depth articles and research on management, economics, and business strategy. Good for understanding the theoretical and practical aspects of business and economics.

VoxEU: https://voxeu.org/ - A platform for economic policy analysis and commentary from leading academics. Provides a forum for discussion and debate on current economic issues.

Economic Research & Data Sources:

Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED): https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

Extensive database of economic data from the Federal Reserve. Useful for researching specific economic indicators and trends.

Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS): https://www.bls.gov/ - Official source for labor market data, including employment, unemployment, and inflation. Essential for understanding the state of the labor market.

Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA): https://www.bea.gov/ - Provides GDP data, personal income, and other economic indicators. A primary source for understanding the overall health of the US economy.

World Bank: https://data.worldbank.org/ - Global development data and analysis. Provides data and insights on economic development trends around the world.

Podcasts:

Planet Money: https://www.npr.org/sections/money/ - A fun and engaging podcast from NPR that explains economic concepts in a relatable way. Makes complex economic topics accessible to a broad audience.

Freakonomics Radio: https://freakonomics.com/podcast/ - Explores the hidden side of everything using economic principles. Uses economic principles to understand a variety of social and cultural phenomena.

