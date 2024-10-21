News & Insights

Resource Development Group Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has announced a correction to its previously lodged Change of Director’s Interest Notice for director Andrew Ellison. The correction adjusts the date of change to 16 October 2024, reflecting updates in the director’s interest in securities. This update is critical for investors tracking the company’s stock movements and director dealings.

