Resource Development Group Forms Promising Indigenous Partnership

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has formed a joint venture with KingKira Group, an Aboriginal-owned business led by Ms Tammy O’Connor, to pursue opportunities in the Pilbara region’s resource sector. This partnership, KingCentrals JV Pty Ltd, combines the expertise of both companies to enhance project execution and provide employment and training opportunities for Aboriginal communities. The collaboration reflects a strategic commitment to leveraging complementary strengths for long-term success.

