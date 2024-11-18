Resonance Health Secures Major Clinical Trial Contract

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has secured a significant contract worth approximately AUD $13.775 million with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for a clinical drug trial in Australia. This agreement highlights Resonance’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in the global clinical trials market by providing comprehensive services, including imaging analysis and site management. The contract is expected to boost Resonance’s revenue over the next two years, reflecting its ability to win repeat business and scale its operations.

