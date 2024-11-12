News & Insights

Resona Holdings Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 12, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Resona Holdings (JP:8308) has released an update.

Resona Holdings has announced its decision to acquire and subsequently cancel up to 30 million of its ordinary shares, representing 1.30% of its total shares, as part of strategic efforts to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition will occur between November 13 and December 23, 2024, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The cancellation of these shares is planned for January 20, 2025.

