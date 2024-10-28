News & Insights

Resolute Mining Reports Mixed Q3 Amid Weather Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited reported a mixed third quarter, with gold production slightly below expectations due to challenging weather conditions at its Mako site. However, the company’s Syama operations exceeded performance expectations, helping offset some production shortfalls. Despite these challenges, Resolute maintained a robust cash position and continued to advance its exploration efforts, including a new joint venture in the Ivory Coast.

