Resolute Mining Reports Mixed Q3 Amid Weather Challenges

Resolute Mining Limited reported a mixed third quarter, with gold production slightly below expectations due to challenging weather conditions at its Mako site. However, the company’s Syama operations exceeded performance expectations, helping offset some production shortfalls. Despite these challenges, Resolute maintained a robust cash position and continued to advance its exploration efforts, including a new joint venture in the Ivory Coast.

