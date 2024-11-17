Resolute Mining Reaches Key Agreement with Mali

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Malian government, paving the way for the migration of its assets to the 2023 Mining Code and settling outstanding claims. The company has made an initial payment of $80 million and is working on the release of detained employees, including the CEO. Despite these challenges, Resolute assures that operations in Mali continue uninterrupted.

