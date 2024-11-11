News & Insights

ResMed Updates Dividend Details for ASX CDI Holders

November 11, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc has updated the foreign exchange rate for its upcoming dividend distribution to CDI holders on the ASX, setting it at 0.6681 U.S. dollars per 1.00 Australian dollar. The dividend, payable in Australian currency, will be 0.0793 Australian dollars per CDI, with a potential reduction in the U.S. withholding tax from 30% to 15% for eligible Australian residents. Investors are advised to submit the necessary tax forms to benefit from the reduced tax rate.

